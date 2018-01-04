Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 4 2018 6:50pm 02:00 81-year-old Toronto man charged with murder of wife Thu, Jan 4: Those who knew Barbara and Ante “Tony” Kovic say he had recently been diagnosed with dementia and she previously called 911 for help. Catherine McDonald has the story. Husband charged with murder after wife found dead in west-end Toronto home: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3946986/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3946986/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?