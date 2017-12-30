Global News at 6 Halifax December 30 2017 5:25pm 01:16 Outdoor enthusiasts okay with Fredericton’s freezing temperatures A long stretch of cold weather through the Maritimes is keeping many indoors however some people in Fredericton can’t wait to head out and take advantage of what winter brings. Outdoor enthusiasts OK with Fredericton’s freezing temperatures <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3939488/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3939488/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?