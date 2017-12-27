Global News at 5 Okanagan December 27 2017 12:58am 02:41 ‘The Lowe Down’ makes a few requests from Santa Dec. 22 was expected to be the busiest shopping day of 2017. If Travis Lowe’s requests for Santa are any indication, some lists are harder to fill than others. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3934754/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3934754/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?