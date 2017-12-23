Crime December 23 2017 5:58pm 02:21 Police search for suspect in Halifax convenience store robbery Halifax Regional Police are investigating after two convenience stores were robbed within 48 hours. Natasha Pace reports. Police looking for man who stole cash register from Halifax convenience store <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3933062/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3933062/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?