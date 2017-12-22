Global News at 11 Lethbridge December 22 2017 7:51pm 01:56 Southern Alberta roads shaping up well for holiday travel Volker Stevin had close to 50 plows out in the southern Alberta area on Friday, but the company says conditions are starting to improve. Matt Battochio reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3932546/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3932546/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?