Global News Morning December 20 2017 7:21am 05:30 Singer/Songwriter Chelsea Atkinson Singer/Songwriter Chelsea Atkinson from Springhill, N.S., is hoping for a chance to open at the Cavendish Beach Musical Festival. All you have to do is vote: http://www.facebook.com/CountryLiberty <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3926546/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3926546/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?