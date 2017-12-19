Global News at 11 Okanagan December 19 2017 8:47pm 01:43 Penticton couple urges caution in upper Carmi after dog snared in trapline It was a scary ordeal for a Penticton couple and their beloved pooch Kai– after the dog was snared on a trapline in the Upper Carmi area last Thursday. Penticton couple urges caution in upper Carmi after dog snared in trapline <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3926192/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3926192/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?