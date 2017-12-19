Global News at 11 Okanagan
December 19 2017 8:47pm
01:43

Penticton couple urges caution in upper Carmi after dog snared in trapline

It was a scary ordeal for a Penticton couple and their beloved pooch Kai– after the dog was snared on a trapline in the Upper Carmi area last Thursday.

