Focus Ontario December 19 2017 3:24pm 02:38 Kathleen Wynne says ‘uncertainty’ will be the ballot question in 2018 Improving poll numbers and progressive policies buoy Wynne after a rough 2017. Alan Carter speaks one-on-one with the premier. ANALYSIS: Wynne says Ontario ballot question will be ‘uncertainty’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3925460/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3925460/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?