Global News at Noon Toronto December 19 2017 12:34pm 02:09 Man convicted of shooting Toronto lawyer sentenced A man convicted for shooting a high profile Toronto Lawyer was sentenced to nine years in prison. Global's Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald has more.