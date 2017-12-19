The Morning Show December 19 2017 10:09am 04:13 High performances recipes from the personal chef of actors and athletes Chef Richard Ingraham, who cooks for NBA star Dwayne Wade and actor Gabrielle Union, shares recipes for reaching your peak performance <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3924577/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3924577/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?