Global News at 11 Lethbridge December 15 2017 8:47pm 01:41 Castle Mountain Resort opens for ski season despite lack of snow Friday marked opening day at Castle Mountain Resort but as Quinn Campbell reports, a lack of snowfall still has most of the hill off-limits.