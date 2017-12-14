Global News at 6 Halifax December 14 2017 5:33pm 02:06 Nova Scotia cabinet meets with Assembly of Mi’kmaq Chiefs Thu, Dec 14: Millbrook First Nation played host to the eighth annual meeting between Nova Scotia’s cabinet and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq. Alexa MacLean brings us the highlights. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3917900/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3917900/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?