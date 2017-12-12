Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 12 2017 6:46pm 01:44 Snow shovelling 101: What you need to know Tue, Dec 12: It’s fresh, beautiful snow for some, but for others it’s a pain. Since it can be a real pain in your back, we get a snow shovelling demonstration from the founder of Back Clinics of Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3913344/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3913344/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?