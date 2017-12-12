Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 12 2017 6:46pm
01:44

Snow shovelling 101: What you need to know

Tue, Dec 12: It’s fresh, beautiful snow for some, but for others it’s a pain. Since it can be a real pain in your back, we get a snow shovelling demonstration from the founder of Back Clinics of Canada.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home