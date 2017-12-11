Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 11 2017 6:58pm 02:01 Man, 56, victim of the latest fatal crash involving a tractor trailer. Mon, Dec 11: As Catherine McDonald reports, the fatality in Toronto happened on the same day as the OPP launched a crackdown on unsafe commercial truck drivers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3910608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3910608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?