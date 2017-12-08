Fire December 8 2017 8:02am 00:15 Cellphone video shows early morning fire in Dartmouth A witness took this video of an early morning fire in Dartmouth on Dec. 8. The blaze is believed to have destroyed a townhouse on Princess Margaret Boulevard. (Video: Tracy Cameron-Gay) Family of 5 jumps out of window to escape early morning Dartmouth fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3904659/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3904659/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?