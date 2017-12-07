Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 7 2017 6:46pm 02:29 Short-term rental regulations up for debate at Toronto city council Thu, Dec 7: New regulations put forward for short-term rentals in the city is up for debate at Toronto city council, in its last meeting of 2017. Toronto city council approves new short-term rental rules <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3904044/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3904044/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?