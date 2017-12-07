Global News December 7 2017 6:27pm 02:45 Toronto Firefighters donate $5k to Toy Drive Live Global News Toy Drive Live accepts cheque for $5000 dollars from Toronto Firefighters. Help support the Toronto Firefighters’ 2017 Toy Drive <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3904028/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3904028/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?