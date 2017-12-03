Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 3 2017 7:09pm 01:26 Police investigate shooting in Toronto’s east end Residents of a Scarborough apartment building say they’re in shock after one of their neighbors was shot to death. Erica Vella has more. Man dead after daytime shooting in Toronto’s east end <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3894681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3894681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?