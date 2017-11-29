Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 29 2017 6:26pm 01:44 Arrest made in anonymous threat against Mississauga school Wed, Nov 29: The threat left 11 schools in southwest Mississauga on alert while continuing normal operations, but some parents say they knew nothing about it. Mark Carcasole reports. Arrest made after threat against Mississauga school: Peel police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3888479/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3888479/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?