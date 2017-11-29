Global News at Noon Toronto November 29 2017 12:21pm 03:18 Canadian Gold Medalist, Dara Howell chats with Global News Gold medal Olympian, Dara Howell joins us on The Morning Show to discuss her achievements and her journey to the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3887450/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3887450/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?