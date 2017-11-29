Global News at 11 Lethbridge
November 29 2017 1:25am
01:29

Shootout win over Portland propels Hurricanes to 4th straight win

The Lethbridge Hurricanes extended their winning streak to four games on Tuesday with a 4-3 shootout victory against the Portland Winterhawks. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

