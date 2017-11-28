Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 28 2017 6:54pm 01:40 Man in 50s remains in hospital after being shot in Orangeville Tue, Nov 28: Police say the shooting was targeted. The man’s son may have been the intended victim, witnesses say. Catherine McDonald reports. Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Orangeville <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3886315/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3886315/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?