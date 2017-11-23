The Morning Show November 23 2017 9:47am 03:36 Author Linwood Barclay’s thrilling and twisted new novel Linwood Barclay discusses his trilogy novel “Parting Shot” which includes a cold-blooded revenge plot; he also talks about his time as a Toronto Star columnist. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3876929/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3876929/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?