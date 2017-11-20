Global News at 6 Regina November 20 2017 8:26pm 01:43 Agribition kicks off in Regina: goat yoga, burning of the brand and more Mon, Nov 20: Six whole days of farming and fun. To kick off our coverage of Agribition, we’re focusing on the kids. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3871759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3871759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?