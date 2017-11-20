Global News at 6 Regina November 20 2017 3:12pm 01:48 Santa Claus parade a hit with kids Mon, Nov 20: The Santa Clause Parade was in Regina Sunday afternoon and Global’s Jules Knox was there taking in the sights and sounds. Santa Claus parade a hit with kids <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3870901/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3870901/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?