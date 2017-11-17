Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
November 17 2017 6:40pm
01:55

Arrests in Calgary murder a relief to victim’s sister: ‘we get the peace and closure’

Fri, Nov 17: Two men are in custody in connection to a murder in Tuxedo Park in April. Jenna Freeman spoke to Timothy Voytilla’s family and has their reaction.

