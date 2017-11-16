Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 16 2017 6:50pm
03:36

It’s time to donate a new unwrapped toy at any Toronto fire hall

Thu, Nov 16: You can help make the holidays Merry for children in need by donating to The Toronto Firefighters’ Toy Drive . Susan Hay has the story.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home