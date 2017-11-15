Global News at 11 Okanagan
November 15 2017 8:38pm
01:52

City of Penticton wants piece of funding pie for modular housing

The City of Penticton says it wants a piece of the provincial funding pie for interim housing projects as it grapples with a homeless crisis.
Shelby Thom reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home