Global News at 11 Okanagan
November 15 2017 1:05am
00:48

Rockets continue winning streak on home ice

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski each had two goals on the night, with Kyle Topping scoring his eighth of the season.

