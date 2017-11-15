Global News at 11 Okanagan November 15 2017 1:05am 00:48 Rockets continue winning streak on home ice The Kelowna Rockets beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 Tuesday night at Prospera Place. Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski each had two goals on the night, with Kyle Topping scoring his eighth of the season. Rockets continue winning streak on home ice <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3861393/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3861393/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3861393/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/980/551/Rockets_vs_Oil_Kings_848x480_1096248899778.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?