Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
More Videos
Phase one of Regina Bypass Project complete
01:42
Jury awards $5 million against Coroner’s office in lawsuit
01:59
Premier Brad Wall will not apologize to the NDP
01:28
Jury finds University of Regina negligent in Paralympian case
01:44
University of Regina’s Campion College celebrates 100 years
03:38
University of Regina Grade Hack
01:39
University of Saskatchewan Professor Howard Wheater
04:51
Video Home
01:30
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina’s most dangerous intersections
01:10
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina Evening Weather Update: November 10
11:35
Global News at 6 Regina
Global News at 6: Nov 9
01:40
Global News at 6 Regina
Landfill workers subjected to harassment
01:51
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
Moose Jaw Times Herald to publish last paper Dec. 7
01:31
Global News at 6 Regina
Retired Saskatchewan reservist says he’s being denied teaching pension benefit
01:03
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina Evening Weather Update: November 9
01:34
Global News at 6 Regina
Breaking the silence: Regina Police Service taking new approach to domestic conflict
01:38
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
Canadian military nurses receive national historic recognition
01:28
Global News at 6 Regina
Sentencing details of man guilty of possessing child pornography
10:55
Global News at 6 Regina
Global News at 6: Nov 7
01:27
Global News at 6 Regina
Second teen involved in Hannah Leflar’s murder sentenced as a youth
01:38
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
Qu’Appelle Valley residents want environmental assessment on diversion channel
01:50
Global News at 6 Regina
Global Sports MVP – Nannette Choboter
01:05
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina Evening Weather Update: November 7
01:40
Global News at 6 Regina
International Trade Centre opens ahead of Canadian Western Agribition
09:57
Global News at 6 Regina
Global News at 6: Nov 6
01:59
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
Jury awards $5 million against Coroner’s office in lawsuit
00:55
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina Evening Weather Update: November 6
01:45
Global News at 6 Regina
Winter brings carbon monoxide concerns
10:33
Global News at 6 Regina
Global News at 6: Nov 3
00:51
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina police take man into custody at standoff on Forget Street
01:37
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina organizations ready to help those out in the cold
10:09
Global News at 6 Regina
Global News at 6: Nov 2
01:43
Global News at 6 Regina
New pharmacy program to prevent medication mistakes
10:57
Global News at 6 Regina
Global News at 6: Nov 1
01:28
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
Premier Brad Wall will not apologize to the NDP
01:21
Global News at 6 Regina
2017 Canadian Western Agribition set to kick off in new facility
01:37
Global News at 6 Regina
Fresh snowfall creates icy conditions on Regina roads
01:21
Global News at 6 Regina
Regina Evening Weather Update: November 1
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive