Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 8 2017 6:47pm
02:34

Family concerned for safety of missing Mississauga teen

Wed, Nov 8: Almost a hundred supporters gathered Wednesday to search Erindale Park for 15-year-old Soleil Fleury, distributing posters to get the word out. Mark Carcasole reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home