Canada
November 2 2017 8:39pm
01:58

RCMP cleared of mistreating Colten Boushie’s family after shooting death on Sask. farm

Internal RCMP investigation clears officers of mistreating Colten Boushie’s family after his shooting death on a Saskatchewan farm. Meaghan Craig with reaction.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home