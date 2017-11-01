Premier Brad Wall will not apologize to the NDP
Wed, Nov 1: Premier Brad Wall is standing by comments he made yesterday during question period. In responding a question about the Global Transportation Hub, Wall argued the NDP needs to look at how the party leadership handled sexual assault allegations.This provoked opposition leader Nicole Sarauer today to demand Wall withdraw those comments. What followed was an exceptionally heated exchange in the assembly. For more on this, we bring in David Baxter.