Global News Morning Winnipeg November 1 2017 11:37am 02:49 How you can get involved with this year’s Winnipeg pyjama drive You can bring pyjamas to chiropractic offices throughout Winnipeg to help with this year’s pyjama drive. They are all handed over to United Way and given to people in need. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3837028/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3837028/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3837028/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/626/731/GW110117_JAMMIES.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?