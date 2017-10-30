Sports
October 30 2017 11:24pm
00:45

HIGHLIGHTS: MMJHL Stonewall vs St. Boniface – Oct. 30

Highlights from the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League as the Stonewall Jets defeated the St. Boniface Riels 3-2 in a shootout on Monday at the Notre Dame Arena.

