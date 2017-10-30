Global News at 6 Winnipeg October 30 2017 6:08pm 01:40 Players star in Manitoba Moose production day Before the season begins, players with the Manitoba Moose cycle through six different sets to help produce the videos shown at the team’s home games. Global’s Mitch Rosset reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3833558/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3833558/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3833558/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/301/107/MOOSE_PRODUCTION_DAY_(R_TOR1BCQA_tnb_2.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?