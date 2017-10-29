Global News at 6 Weekend Saskatoon
October 29 2017 8:03pm
01:55

Farming community rallies behind family of Sask. man killed in crash

A community came together to help a Bruno-area family after Paul Tremel was killed in an ATV crash in September in the middle of harvest. Rebekah Lesko reports.

