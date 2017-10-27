Global News at 6 Saskatoon October 27 2017 8:56pm 02:00 Shot fired at RCMP officer on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon No injuries have been reported after an RCMP officer returned fire after being shot at on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon. Meaghan Craig with the details. Shot fired at RCMP officer on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3830112/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3830112/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3830112/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/894/527/FRI_GSAS_MEAGHAN_CRAIG_271017_848x480_1083272771811.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?