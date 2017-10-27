Global News at 6 Regina
October 27 2017 8:22pm
01:40

West grandstand demolished at old Mosaic Stadium

Fri, Oct 27: It’s a moment we’ve all been waiting for, and it marks the end of a chapter in our city’s history. The old Mosaic Stadium now sits crumpled on the ground. Jules Knox has the reaction.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home