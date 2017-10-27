Global News at 6 Regina
October 27 2017 6:26pm
03:24

Taylor Field: The end of an era

Fri, Oct 27: The west grandstand at the old Mosaic Stadium has stood since 1979. In that time, there have been great moments and a Grey Cup championship at Taylor Field. On Friday, the stands finally came down.

