Ajax
October 24 2017 6:22pm
01:40

Grade 5 student becomes Durham Police Chief for a day

Tue, Oct 24: Aruba Kashif filled Chief Paul Martin’s shoes today. Our Jasmine Pazzano spent the day with the 10-year-old from Oshawa to see what it takes to be top cop.

