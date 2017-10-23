Global News Morning Montreal October 23 2017 9:04am 04:05 ‘The Hockey Sweater’: From centre ice to centre stage Actors Scott Beaudin and Kate Blackburn join Global’s Laura Casella to talk about bringing Roch Carrier’s famous book “The Hockey Sweater”to life at the Segal Centre. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3819041/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3819041/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3819041/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/216/527/GQNM10232017INTERV4_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?