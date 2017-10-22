Global News at 6 Montreal
October 22 2017 6:22pm
00:45

KidCon a big draw at Montreal’s Uniprix stadium

KidCon – a two-day convention at Montreal’s Uniprix stadium – features over 80 activities especially for kids, from a video-game zone to skateboarding and inflatable rides.

