Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 19 2017 8:00pm
01:46

Edmonton Const. Mike Chernyk back at work

The Edmonton police constable who was attacked outside a Sept. 30 football game is back at work just 19 days later. Kendra Slugoski has the story. WARNING: Disturbing video.

