Ahead of the Raptors’ season opener Thursday, Global’s Megan Robinson sat down with one of the team’s all-stars, DeMar DeRozan. The two talk about how fatherhood has changed DeRozan’s off-season, what it will take the Raptors to play at a next level, living and playing in Toronto, the energy and dedication of the fans, NBA Superteams, and what the Raptors’ goal is for 2017-18.