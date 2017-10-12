Global News at 6 Winnipeg October 12 2017 8:32pm 01:23 Sikh truck drivers alleging racial discrimination by Manitoba Public Insurance Dozens of Punjabi speaking truck drivers are calling recent actions by Manitoba Public Insurance racist and discriminatory. Global’s Zahra Premji reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3800872/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3800872/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3800872/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/608/651/TRUCK_DRIVERS_COMPLAINT_TOR1B9A4_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?