The Morning Show October 6 2017 10:17am 02:44 Darcy Tucker surprises young GTA Hockey Team on the Morning Show Retired Leafs player, Darcy Tucker drops by the studio to surprise the Ted Reeve Tornados—a GTA hockey team that gives their all, both on and off the ice. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3789243/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3789243/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3789243/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/151/651/TMS_HOCKEY_KIDS_HELP_OCT_6_848x480_1064238147767.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?