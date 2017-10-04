Alberta hockey fan who raised money for Stollery Children’s Hospital while undergoing cancer treatment gets big surprise from Edmonton Oilers
Alberta hockey fan Josh Halverson has raised thousands of dollars for the Stollery Children’s Hospital, all while undergoing treatment for osteosarcoma, the same cancer Terry Fox had. While talking to Mike Sobel about the it, he was joined by former Edmonton Oiler Jason Strudwick, who gave Josh a donation to his case, as well as tickets to Wednesday’s Battle of Alberta home opener.