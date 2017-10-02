Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Live Event
5 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Authorities to provide update on Las Vegas mass shooting
The Morning Show
October 2 2017 10:05am
04:15
Alicia Toner performs ‘I Learned The Hard Way’
Alicia Toner sing the title track from her new album
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3779922/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3779922/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3779922/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/951/331/TMS__ALICIA_TONER_848x480_1059713091586.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div>
Responsive site?
HTTPS:// site?
More Videos
Jade Bird performs ‘Cathedral’ on The Morning Show
02:38
Danielle Bourjeaurd performs ‘What Difference Does She Make’ on The Morning Show
04:08
Belle Game perform ‘Bring Me’ on The Morning Show
03:22
WWE star Chris Jericho on why he hates the word ‘no’
05:29
A Fellow Ship Performs “A Million Voices”
03:27
Rapid Fire Questions with Shania Twain
02:57
The Fall Concerts You Have to See
03:48
Video Home
22:54
The Morning Show
The Morning Show: Oct 2
04:21
The Morning Show
Picking the right wine with your Thanksgiving dinner
04:15
The Morning Show
Singer Measha Brueggergosman chronicles her life and experience in her new book, Something is Always on Fire
02:42
The Morning Show
Friendships are at the heart of Author Claire Messud’s new book, The Burning Girl
05:17
The Morning Show
Terror and grief in Las Vegas
04:26
The Morning Show
The skincare tips you need to deal with the fall weather
03:56
The Morning Show
Enter Shikari perform RedShift on The Morning Show
03:58
The Morning Show
Is Canada doing enough to guard against terror attacks?
03:16
The Morning Show
America’s worst mass shooting
04:35
The Morning Show
The Barr Brothers perform on The Morning Show
22:54
The Morning Show
The Morning Show: Sep 29
03:07
The Morning Show
Could the Netflix deal be better for Canada?
01:58
The Morning Show
Crosby has haters in his hometown
01:11
The Morning Show
Kelly Clarkson’s new job
01:26
The Morning Show
‘VEEP star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
03:27
The Morning Show
Sirius XM Top Comic Winner
03:18
The Morning Show
Humour is the best Medicine
05:38
The Morning Show
Sports and Politics…Do They Mix?
04:31
The Morning Show
Sasheer Zamata Returns to the Comedy Stage
03:47
The Morning Show
Hitting the Runway for Breast Cancer Awareness
02:38
The Morning Show
Jade Bird performs ‘Cathedral’ on The Morning Show
03:27
The Morning Show
A Fellow Ship Performs “A Million Voices”
22:56
The Morning Show
The Morning Show: Sep 28
04:01
The Morning Show
Today with Tray Vlog with Trudeau
01:07
The Morning Show
Does this grocery list go too far?
02:18
The Morning Show
‘Virtual’ school for these kids
02:09
The Morning Show
These Canadians cities were ranked among the best in the world to drive in
01:41
The Morning Show
Hugh Hefner dead at 91
03:56
The Morning Show
Former Hells Angel Talks a Life of Crime
04:02
The Morning Show
The Perfect Cars for Young Drivers
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive