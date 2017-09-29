Brisk sales at two new condo towers that will be built in downtown Kelowna

With Kelowna’s low housing inventory and one of the fastest growing populations in the country, it’s no surprise developers and builders are trying to keep up with the demand for housing. As we’ve been reporting in recent weeks, part of that construction includes a number of high-rises being built in downtown Kelowna. Today, unit sales began at what will be the city’s tallest tower and there were plenty of buyers waiting to scoop them up. And that’s not the only development attracting a lot of interest. K